STANLEY, Sept. 11 — When the runners first gathered at the Stanley Fire Hall Saturday morning, there were smiles and friendly greetings as they introduced themselves to one another and shared stories. However, when the clock struck 8:46 a.m., the mood changed as the group paused for a moment of silence to mark the exact time the first plane struck the first tower in New York 20 years ago.

