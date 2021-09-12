CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'The Forgiven' Review: Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain Face Their Demons in the Desert

By Peter Debruge
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever noticed how, in Western culture, when referring to someone’s death, writers feel obliged to insert the word “tragic” somewhere in the sentence? Is there any other kind, a reader might rightly ask. Sometimes they mean “unexpected,” a kind of shorthand intended to show that the life in question was cut short before its time. But just as often, the phrase “tragic death” is simply redundant, a trite cliché intended to signify that the speaker isn’t some callous bastard.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Jessica Chastain

Natalie Portman and Serena Williams' daughter among new NWSL team owners. LA’s newest soccer team will have an eclectic group of owners, including an Oscar winning actor and the two-year-old daughter of one of the greatest tennis players of all time. 2020 culture preview Star debuts and happy returns: theatre,...
THEATER & DANCE
CharlotteObserver.com

Review: With empathy, Chastain plays Tammy Faye Bakker

Tammy Faye Bakker wore a lot of makeup. It was armor — a way for a person who didn’t consider herself beautiful to simply exist in the world. So it's a particuarly a cruel irony that the mascara was also the thing that made her a target and a joke long before she and her ex-husband were brought down by brazen theft and misuse of ministry funds.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Industry News: Johnny Depp, Jessica Chastain, Brian Robbins and More!

SAN SEBASTIAN HEAD TALKS COVID, JOHNNY DEPP: San Sebastian Film Festival‘s director Jose Luis Rebordinos opened up with Deadline a week before kickoff, as concerns over COVID and controversies swirl. He said: “We do not yet know how Covid will affect the number of international delegates. Last year we had around 40% participation compared to a typical edition. If there are no last-minute cancellations, this year attendance will be closer to 80% of a normal year.” Of deciding to award Johnny Depp the Donostia Award, he said: “Opposition to this award has come from certain sectors, I agree with you. But other people have supported this award. Our position is clear. We reward a great actor and producer, an icon of 20th and 21st century cinema. Johnny Depp has never been arrested or convicted of an offence of abuse of women. I have nothing more to comment on this issue.”
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Might Convert Oscar Voters to the Church of Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield

Oscars voters have always loved seeing actors whose startling physical transformations come after countless hours in the makeup chair. After Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) and Charlize Theron (“Monster”) won Oscars for their impressively-altered looks, Jessica Chastain could be on a similar path for her role as the media-loving televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Following a world bow at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Searchlight Pictures dramedy, echoing previous Oscar embraces such as “I, Tonya,” could make Chastain a contender for her third nomination, and could bring in a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
André Gide
Person
Nick Gordon
Person
Hagai Levi
Person
Lorne Balfe
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Christopher Abbott
Person
Evelyn Waugh
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Ralph Fiennes
The Independent

Jessica Chastain redeems a televangelist in 'Tammy Faye'

In the nearly 10 years it took for Jessica Chastain to get made a film about the Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, she studied many of the kinds of things you'd expect — the hours of television footage, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary. But one of the most revelatory sources was a largely forgotten WB reality show from 2002.By then, Messner had fallen from the heights of her televangelist fame after scandals brought down the multimillion-dollar ministry she and her longtime husband, Jim Bakker built with the PTL ("Praise the Lord") Network. So there she was...
CELEBRITIES
Frankfort Times

Jessica Chastain was terrified before The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Jessica Chastain was shaking with fear before starting work on 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'. The 44-year-old actress plays the titular role in the upcoming film about the controversial televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker and her husband Jim Bakker and admits that many elements of the film "terrified" her.
MOVIES
In Style

Jessica Chastain Explained That Unforgettable Red Carpet Moment with Oscar Isaac

This year's Venice International Film Festival may have been about the movies (Dune, we get it), but the moment that's seared into everyone's collective conscious is undoubtedly the red-hot red carpet kiss involving certified dreamboat Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain at the premiere of their HBO miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Desert#Western#Hbo#European#Arab#Isis
imdb.com

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain movies head to Toronto film festival

A return to mostly in-person screenings for this year’s festival offers a muted selection of films still hoping for an awards push. New films from Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are among the world premieres set for this year’s Toronto film festival starting this week. After last year’s iteration retreated...
MOVIES
toofab.com

Jessica Chastain Reacts to That Viral Elbow Kiss From Oscar Issac

Chastain sounds off on the little peck that set Twitter on fire. Jessica Chastain has finally chimed in on the viral moment she and her "Scenes from a Marriage" costar Oscar Issac sparked at the Venice Film Festival. Last week, the 44-year-old actress and her costar stood on the red...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

New Movie: The Kings Man Starring Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou

The other day, 20th Century Studios debuted a brand-new, action-packed trailer, full of Matthew Vaughn’s signature style, for the upcoming “The King’s Man.” Along with the trailer, the latest poster was unveiled and both are available now to share with your readers. Checkout the trailer inside…. As a collection of...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Forgiven review – Chastain and Fiennes light up darkly comic thriller

There’s an unusual, intoxicating air to writer-director John Michael McDonagh’s latest, and splashiest, film The Forgiven, a wrong-footing combination of crime thriller, dark comedy and shaggy hangout movie. It’s a strange watch – unsure of itself at times, hugely, bullishly confident at others – but one that’s never less than curiously compelling, a mostly convincing return to form after 2016’s underwhelming War on Everyone.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Jessica Chastain And Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Marriage Truth Revealed!

Her starring roles in movies like “The Last Ship” are thanks to her. The HelpAnd Molly’s Game. Jessica Chastain has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent leading ladies over the last decade. While she is captivating on-screen, her private life tends to be quiet, especially when it concerns her love life. Next year will mark one decade since she became involved with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo—a descendant of Italian nobility. Learn more about Jessica Chastain’s husband and see what few clues she’s offered about their longtime relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

The Eyes of Tammy Faye review – Jessica Chastain nails gaudy TV evangelist

A compelling performance from the often miscast actor carries an otherwise by-the-numbers look at a Christian couple who spectacularly fell from grace. Back in 2011, the sudden ubiquity of Jessica Chastain – from small-screen blink-and-misses to big-screen “oh her again” hits – meant that doors that had previously been closed were now opening, a relative embarrassment of riches for an actor breaking out in her 30s. While her three roles that year were all playing “the wife”, they still showed a promising versatility and thus, Chastain was thrust to the upper echelons of casting wishlists.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Review: Jessica Chastain Shines in Frazzled Biopic About Price of Faith and Fame

More than a decade after the collapse of the sprawling empire created by televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — due to the decidedly un-Christian demands of greed, sexual impropriety, and real affection for all things gold — Tammy Faye began to reemerge into very public life. The cherry on top of a motley career that saw the former television personality doing everything from appearing on “The Surreal Life” to penning a book about her ordeal was a documentary titled “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which sought to unpack the truth about her wild rise to fame. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s doc gave Bakker — an icon for all the wrong reasons — the chance to tell her story, her way, which means with significant embellishment and plenty of heart.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Review: Jessica Chastain Shines In An Otherwise Muddled Movie [TIFF 2021]

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is an insecure movie. What does this film want to be? A wacky comedy? A biting satire? A drama with occasional bursts of humor? I suppose you could argue it could be all those things, and more – and I'd agree. But there would need to be some cohesive element tying all of that together. Unfortunately, director Michael Showalter never finds that and instead relies on clumsy, on-the-nose humor with occasional bursts of earnestness. It's clear that the movie thinks it's sympathetic toward Tammy Faye Bakker, the wife of infamous televangelist Jim Bakker. But is it, really? While...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

GIF-able Jessica: Saluting TIFF Tribute Actor, Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain knows how to make an entrance. The recipient of TIFF’s Tribute Actor Award has only been in the public eye for a decade. However, she’s produced one of the best bodies of work of any Hollywood actor ever during such a period. Chastain was everywhere in 2011 as the Summer of Jessica touched down and gave audiences oodles of face time with one of the most versatile and consistently likable performers ever to grace the screen. Chastain is pulling double-duty at this year’s festival with The Eyes of Tammy Faye and The Forgiven, and perhaps one or both of those films will lead her back to the Oscars where she’ll nab the Best Actress honours that has eluded her so far.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy