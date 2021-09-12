CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furman defense smothers Tennessee Tech in 26-0 victory

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Wynn rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and the Furman defense held Tennessee Tech to 121 totals yards, 26 in the second half, as the Paladins defeated the Golden Eagles 26-0 on Saturday.

Hamp Sisson, the reigning Southern Conference offensive player of the week, completed 17 of 29 passes for 196 yards for Furman (2-0).

Wynn’s 42-yard touchdown run opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, Timmy Bleekrode added four field goals and Wynn’s 2-yard run capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter. Bleekrode’s 51-yard field goal early in the fourth was his career long.

Tennessee Tech quarterback Davis Shanley completed 6 of 21 passes for 60 yards and was intercepted three times. The Golden Eagles (0-2) managed just six first downs and were 2 for 13 on third down. They crossed midfield once, on their opening drive when they reached the Furman 37-yard-line before punting.

Furman cornerback Travis Blackshear had two interceptions, giving him three this season.

It was Furman’s first shutout since 2004.

