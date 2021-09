BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A 16-year-old Blackwell, Okla., football player is hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday and has been placed on a full ventilator. Levi Barnett tested positive for the virus about two weeks ago and has been hospitalized for just over that amount of time. Barnett is now at OU Children’s Hospital battling COVID-19, double lung pneumonia and strep throat. His mother, Heatherlynn Barnett, said the doctors were forced to put him on a full ventilator Friday night and that it hasn’t been too good. Both she and her fiancé, Frankie Blakely, said they’re just hoping he makes it out.

BLACKWELL, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO