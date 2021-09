OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hot Summer weather returned today with strong south breezes and sunshine helping to heat temperatures up into the 90s for most of the metro. Winds have been gusting over 30mph this afternoon, and the breezy conditions will stick around into the evening, backing off a little overnight. Temperatures will stay quite warm tonight, staying in the 90s through sunset, and only dropping to 80 by 10pm.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO