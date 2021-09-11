Lady Lakers fall to Jets

The Lakeland women's soccer team traveled to Jackson, MI on Friday and fell 3-1 to the Jackson Community College Jets. With the loss, the Lakers record drops to 2-4 (1-4). This was a very tight game that saw the Jets jump out to a 1-0 lead as they connected off of a crossing pass at the 31:10 mark. The Lakers continued to battle though and Bridgette Karr (Eastlake North HS) knotted the game at 1 on a well served ball from Aria Evans-Roskos (Kirtland HS) with just 32 seconds to play in the half. Lakeland then caught a tough break as Jackson took the ensuing kick-off down the field and Olivia McKeller netted the eventual game winner with just 5 seconds to play in the half. The Jets netted the insurance goal at the 76 minute mark in the second half. Overall, Jackson outshot the Lakers 13-4. Sarah Turniski (Willoughby South HS) had 11 saves in net for Lakeland.