Hyde Park shuts out Lindblom

By Mike Clark
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At a solid 5-10 and 220 pounds, Hyde Park senior Quentin Harris looks like the linebacker and defensive end he used to be. But when Harris showcases his strong and accurate arm the way he did Saturday, he looks every bit the quarterback he is now. Harris threw for 163...

chicago.suntimes.com

