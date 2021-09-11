CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men's soccer fly over Jets

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakeland men's soccer team traveled to Jackson, MI and defeated the Jackson Community College Jets 3-0 on Friday. With the win, the Lakers improved their record to 3-0-1 on the season. Currently, Lakeland is also the 18th ranked team in the country according to the most recent NJCAA DII poll. This was a game that the Lakers controlled throughout as they outshot the Jets 25-4 and had a 7-1 advantage on corners. The first goal was scored in the 30th minute as Omani Leacock (Lester Vaughan School, Barbados) picked up a loose ball off a deflected shot and put it past the netminder for a 1-0 lead. That score held until 11 minutes into the second half when Shakeel Browne (St. Leonard's Boys School, Barbados) headed a corner to Nobert Baguma (Lakewood HS) who neatly tipped it in for a 2-0 advantage. The final goal was scored in the 61st minute when Amir Serikbaev (Willoughby South HS) intercepted a pass and fed Nobert for his second goal of the game.

Fly, OH
