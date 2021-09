It’s the end of a career for one of the greatest players in Milwaukee Brewers history. After 14 seasons with the team, Ryan Braun has decided to retire. Braun had been sitting out the 2021 season after the guaranteed years on his contract played out and his options were not picked up. At the start of the season, Braun was not sure if he would want to return to the field, whether it was with the Brewers or another team, so he decided to sit out at the time. With the season winding down, Braun has decided to officially retire and end his career, with it all spent in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO