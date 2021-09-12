CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston College beats UMass 45-28

By Rich Thompson
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST — Boston College scored an unconvincing 45-28 victory over UMass on Saturday at McGuirk Stadium and it came with an exorbitant price tag. BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec exited the game with a right wrist injury at the conclusion of the opening drive and did not return. BC’s injury situation appeared catastrophic when All-ACC first team wide receiver Zay Flowers rolled his left ankle on the second snap of the third quarter and had to be helped off the field. Flowers returned in the fourth quarter.

