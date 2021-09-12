Tennessee authorities respond to attempted escape from Wilder Youth Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee officials say law enforcement responded to a report of an attempted escape from Wilder Youth Center Saturday evening. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted them about a disturbance at the center just after 5 p.m. Two teens inside the center had reportedly broken down their metal door inside and were trying to get others to break down their doors and get the keys to the center.www.wreg.com
