CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-12 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Cache River Near Patterson. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 7.6 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 9.0 Sun 9 AM 8.8 8.6 8.3 Cresting

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Woodruff County, AR
Local
Arkansas Cars
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy