Emery County, UT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Emery, Garfield, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Emery; Garfield; Wayne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Emery County in central Utah Northeastern Garfield County in southern Utah Western Wayne County in southern Utah * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of normally dry washes, roads and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. This includes the following highways Utah Route 12 between mile markers 115 and 117...and between mile markers 120 and 122. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 70 and 92. This warning includes Spring Canyon, Sulphur Creek, Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge. This also includes the Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Utah Route 24#Grand Wash#Capitol Gorge
