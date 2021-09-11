CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Games to watch in Week 1 of college football season

Editor’s note: This story first appeared as part of the September 3 Double Coverage flipbook. The reigning national champions will open their season in Atlanta, Georgia, where head coach Nick Saban looks to win his 10th SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide underwent massive changes with the departures of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, star running back Najee Harris and Davey O’Brien Award winner Mac Jones, but with the departures comes the addition of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The former Houston Texans head coach will look to get off to a quick start with sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. Young is slated against Miami’s defense-centric head coach Manny Diaz who will assume defensive play calling this season. Yet, against the Tide’s 10-man returning defense, the Hurricanes shouldn’t worry too much about their offensive production with D’Eriq King under center. King returns for another year of eligibility and looks to lead “The U” back to prominence. The Tide rolled its way through last season finishing its national championship season 13–0, but can the Hurricanes put a stop to their win streak in week one?

