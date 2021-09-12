'The Forgiven' Review: Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain Face Their Demons in the Desert

More than a decade after the collapse of the sprawling empire created by televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker — due to the decidedly un-Christian demands of greed, sexual impropriety, and real affection for all things gold — Tammy Faye began to reemerge into very public life. The cherry on top of a motley career that saw the former television personality doing everything from appearing on “The Surreal Life” to penning a book about her ordeal was a documentary titled “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which sought to unpack the truth about her wild rise to fame. Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s doc gave Bakker — an icon for all the wrong reasons — the chance to tell her story, her way, which means with significant embellishment and plenty of heart.

