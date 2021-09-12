CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

ESPN Analyst Believes Terance Mann Will 'Take a Step Forward' Next Season

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUg5Y_0btPyEFA00

While the absence of Kawhi Leonard will likely keep the Clippers from title contention next season, some analysts believe this team can still be very competitive in the Western Conference. On a recent segment of ESPN's The Jump, Marc Spears joined Ohm Youngmisuk to talk about the LA Clippers' upcoming season.

While both analysts believed that Paul George is likely to have a monster season, and perhaps compete for the MVP award, Spears mentioned another Clipper that could take a leap forward next season as well. After analyzing the potential fit of newcomers Eric Bledsoe and Justise Winslow, Marc Spears said that he believes Terance Mann will take a step forward next season.

This prediction is predicated on Mann's play during the playoffs once Kawhi Leonard went down; however, these flashes from Mann had been shown on numerous occasions during the 2020-21 regular season. In the 15 games that T-Mann played at least 30 minutes last season, he averaged 13.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.8 APG, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 45.9% from deep. With Mann being the likeliest candidate to replace Kawhi Leonard in the starting lineup next season, it would certainly not be unrealistic to expect averages similar to these.

If Mann is able to match this level of production next season, it would not be unlikely to see him in the Most Improved Player discussion. While Kawhi's absence is certainly disheartening, the potential emergence of Terance Mann could be a silver lining.

Comments / 0

Related
clipsnation.com

How Terance Mann can make a case for Most Improved Player in 2022

On June 19, as the Los Angeles Clippers conquered the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of the playoffs, Staples Center was on its feet having witnessed one of the greatest nights in the franchise’s history. It was a watershed moment for several reasons. The playoff atmosphere created by the fans,...
NBA
Ballislife.com

Hezi God NUTMEGGED HIM! Clippers Terance Mann Approves! Highlights! Billy G 20K Classic near Boston!

Hezi God landed in Boston! Ballislife pulled up to BGC in Lowell Mass for the Billy G 20k Classic. Check out the best highlights (including some Trash Talk, Dunks, Crossovers) here via @bostonandrew for Ballislife. Hezi God even Nutmegged his Defender! And hometown hooper Terance Mann (Los Angeles Clippers) was in the Gym! Special thanks to Hezi God, Romello Crowell, Terance Mann, Makarious Kitenda and the Lowell Boys & Girls Club.
NBA
FanSided

Clippers: Terance Mann can hit higher ceiling without Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers‘ title hopes came crashing down at the most inopportune time when news broke that Kawhi Leonard partially tore his ACL in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz. Though the Clippers went on to dispose of the Jazz, they came up just...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Terance Mann
Person
Paul George
New York Post

Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding included performances by Snoop Dogg, Common

“#ItsAboutDameTime” was the hashtag for Damian Lillard’s star-studded wedding over the holiday weekend. The Trail Blazers point guard tied the knot with his Weber State college sweetheart Kay’La Hanson in an outdoor ceremony — 19 months after he popped the question during NBA All-Star weekend in February 2020. The Lillard...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Charles Barkley calls a LeBron James accomplishment ‘one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in my life’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently pointed out one element of LeBron James’ career that seems to go unnoticed by a lot of folks. There’s a lot of legitimacy to Barkley’s point. James entered the league at a very young age, and he handled the pressure exceptionally well. James, who is coming up on two decades in the NBA, has remained out of trouble throughout his entire career.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook goes all out for Met Gala with new hairdo

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook went all out for the Met Gala with a new hairdo. Westbrook is sporting stars in his hair. The theme of the event is “American Independence.”. The Lakers acquired Westbrook this offseason in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#La Clippers#The Jump#The La Clippers#Ppg
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
chatsports.com

Boston Celtics: Cs steal Damian Lillard from Portland in B/R’s latest trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers stands on the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who is Chris Bosh's wife as former Miami Heat star enters Hall Of Fame?

The former Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat star is part of the Class Of 2021 being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame this weekend. His family will be in attendance in Springfield, Massachusetts, and people want to know who Chris Bosh’s wife and children are. Chris Bosh...
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBA
Cassius

Why Not?: Russell Westbrook Rocking A Skirt Starts A Debate On Twitter

Russell Westbrook has stirred up some controversy on the internet once again. Last time it was because it was announced he’d be joining the already stacked Los Angeles Lakers as the West Coast team looks to nab its second championship in 3 seasons, but now it’s got to do with his latest outfit. View this […]
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
596
Followers
551
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy