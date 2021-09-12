Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Jeans will never go out of style, but the way we wear them is constantly changing. The last few years has seen a rice in the no-holes, unblemished denim look, but with the pandemic, creativity is winning out. People are now re-doing their jeans, cutting holes in the legs, making uneven hemlines over the ankles, splattering them with paint, sewing on patches, or cutting them into shorts. It’s a beautiful blend of fashion and art!

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO