Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

By Thomas Waller
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAknvas may still be a young advanced contemporary brand, but designer Christian Juul Nielsen has already locked in his brand DNA with his duel gender offerings. You’ll always find interesting and special knits, technical fabrics, cord and rope accents and cool technical outwear. Spring sees him look above, channeling space — specifically astronauts — showing up in reflective fabric patches, airman like jumpsuits and chord neck details. “I don’t want do a space collection,” he said, “but have things that remind me of it.”

E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Ryunosuke Okazaki RTW Spring 2022

Ryunosuke Okazaki is a newcomer to Tokyo Fashion Week, but his inaugural show will not soon be forgotten. He brought drama and the avant-garde at a time when most brands are focusing on comfort and practicality, neither of which were aspects he seemed particularly concerned with. Main message: According to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Silvia Tcherassi RTW Spring 2022

Architecture and design go hand in hand, and for designer Silvia Tcherassi, both of these elements have been embodied throughout her career. So it was no surprise she would find an approach to incorporate these elements into her spring collection, which was informed by research into famed Ukrainian architect Morris Lapidus, primarily known for his Neo-baroque “Miami Modern” hotels constructed in the 1950s and ’60s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Christian Siriano Spring RTW 2022

“He’s obviously one of the best, he’s everything,” said Lil’ Kim, wearing a red ruffle puff ball of a minidress to the Christian Siriano show Tuesday night, which almost felt like the before times thanks to a seamless proof of vaccine system at the door and some serious front row wattage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scandinavian#Parisian
Wwd.com

Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2022

They could have had some balloons, or popped a bottle of Champagne. For a 40th anniversary celebration, the Carolina Herrera spring 2022 runway show was a fairly muted affair, down to the models’ facial expressions. The storied mansion turned contemporary art gallery on East 89th Street was an interesting venue,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Alejandra Alonso Rojas RTW Spring 2022

For spring, designer Alejandra Alonso Rojas brought forth exquisite, artisanal flourishes and a casually luxurious elan in a collection that was not only her strongest to date but also a heartfelt tribute to her great-great-aunt, Africa Lamas. Lamas, one of the first female pilots in Spain — in 1931, influenced...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Proenza Schouler RTW Spring 2022

There was a trio of outdoor waterfront runway shows on Wednesday night, each with its own reason for being. For Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the setting was Little Island, the park and amphitheater perched atop stilts in the Hudson River that might as well be a world away.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Monse Resort 2022

Who didn’t need their own form of therapy and escapism after the last year and a half?. For resort, Monse cofounders Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim embraced the ideas of discovering escapism through figurative, literal, mental and emotional outlets and “trips.”. “For me, it was going to the gym,” Kim...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
