Aknvas RTW Spring 2022
Aknvas may still be a young advanced contemporary brand, but designer Christian Juul Nielsen has already locked in his brand DNA with his duel gender offerings. You’ll always find interesting and special knits, technical fabrics, cord and rope accents and cool technical outwear. Spring sees him look above, channeling space — specifically astronauts — showing up in reflective fabric patches, airman like jumpsuits and chord neck details. “I don’t want do a space collection,” he said, “but have things that remind me of it.”wwd.com
