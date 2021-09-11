CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Career Round Propels Sommerhauser Up Leaderboards

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – After carding the best round of his career with a 66 on Friday, sophomore Sam Sommerhauser bested his performance in Saturday's second round of the Maui Jim Intercollegiate by shooting a 63 on Saturday. Sommerhauser vaulted up the leaderboards into a tie for first place at 11-under par with one round to go.

