Another Career Round Propels Sommerhauser Up Leaderboards

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wasting no time getting back to its winning ways Washington State (4-1-1) went to Kansas (4-3-1) and sounding defeated the Jayhawks, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. As they have done for much of the season the Cougars suffocated their opponents with a relentless attack, dominating at all three levels en route to their fourth cleansheet of the year. From the outset it was all Cougs in Kansas as WSU made good on its first offensive push of the day and never looked back. Continuing her evolution into one of the Cougs' most dangerous weapons on set pieces, junior Bridget Rieken put herself into the mix, outleaping the competition for an in-swinging corner from super-senior Sydney Pulver to net what would be the game-winner in the 5'. The well-placed header was Rieken's third goal off of Cougar corners in as many games after scoring a brace a week prior at home against Hawai'i. Continuing the pressure the Cougs would double their lead in the 25' converting a turnover in the midfield into the second goal of the match. This time it was the sophomores who got the job done as Margie Detrizio fought off a pair of Jayhawk defenders to find Alyssa Gray unmarked on the leftside for an easy finish into the back of the net. The score was the second time the duo had connected for a goal after hooking up for the game-winner against Eastern Washington earlier on the year.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO