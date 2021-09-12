New York Fashion Week’s Biggest Trend Is A Trip — Literally
In 2018, Michael Pollan’s book How To Change Your Mind topped the New York Times best-seller list, chronicling the author’s experience micro-dosing LSD. He certainly wasn’t the first creative to turn to psychedelics as a source of inspiration, but he found himself at the forefront of a cultural shift in interest around such substances. This season, New York Fashion Week has followed suit, bringing it into the creative spotlight yet again, lightheartedly incorporating tie-dye and even fungi into their Spring/Summer 2022 designs.www.thezoereport.com
