Just like Cinderella's carriage at midnight, everything in my kitchen turns into pumpkins at the stroke of fall each year. And this season, thanks to TikTok, my list of pumpkin-filled dishes to try is shaping up to be better than ever before. The first recipe on my list is this pumpkin-shaped sourdough loaf shared by TikTok user Cottage Loaves. Using butcher's twine, a cinnamon stick, and delicate slicing down the sides, this recipe is a crafty way of turning a simple sourdough into edible home décor that I'm sure will be adorning my dinner table and kitchen counters all season long. Seriously, this recipe is everything my fall-loving foodie soul could ask for, and I'm sure it will be a staple in my kitchen for many years to come.

