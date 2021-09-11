Bidens lay wreath to honor 9/11 victims

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gathering of remembrance was held on Sunday for the contributions of the Pittsburghers who were the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II. Their achievement has been heralded in books and movies for being the first African-Americans to fly in combat for the United States. Not only did they have to overcome the enemy, they had to overcome racism in the armed forces, as well. “For years, the Tuskegee Airmen have not been given the proper recognition and awareness for all of their contributions to the service that they have done for our country,” said Kimberly Slater-Wood, President of the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial. On Sunday, a gathering was held at the Tuskegee Memorial in Sewickley. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson) Organized by the Tuskegee Airmen Memorial and the Knights Templar of Pennsylvania, this is the fifth year of remembrance for the group.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO