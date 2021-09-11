Loper Report: The Voyeurs, Metal Shop Masters, and Come From Away
6 days ago
Film critic Wil Loper recommends three things to watch this weekend. He recommends new thriller "The Voyeurs," the exciting Netflix series "Metal Shop Masters," and Tony Award winning musical "Come From Away" streaming on Apple TV+.
The idea for Come From Away was started by an attorney/theatre producer who hired Irene Sankoff and David Hein after he watched their 2009 musical called My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding. The two writers and producers came aboard, did their research, and built perhaps one o the most satisfying musicals ever made with enough heart and emotion to transform anyone's bad day into the greatest days of their lives. As someone who has seen man musicals over the past couple of decades, Come From Away immediately became the front runner after a long list of quintessential productions, due to the fantastic message it conveys, the dual performances, and of course, the music. The reason this Tony-nominated play didn't win the big awards is that Dear Evan Hansen stole all the glory, but really - Come From Away is far better.
NEW YORK (AP) — Many months into the global pandemic, a Broadway musical about another horrific event that shook the world brought people together. The doors of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre were cracked open for several weeks in May to film the cast performing “Come From Away,” a story about a Canadian town that sheltered air travelers after the 9/11 attacks. An audience that included 9/11 survivors and frontline workers were invited to watch on the last day of filming. The actors were greeted by cheers and applause, and they promptly burst into tears. Then it was the turn of the guests to break down, seeing their first Broadway show in over a year.
Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • The upcoming 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 has brought with it a flood of documentaries and specials looking back on the tragedy. Some of what will be streaming, though, are celebrations, too. On the Criterion Channel, a 63-film series salutes New York and its rich cinematic history, from subway thrillers ("The Taking of Pelham One Two Three") to unsung post-9/11 modern masterworks ("Margaret"). Included here are Big Apple classics like Jules Dassin's "The Naked City" and Billy Wilder's "The Apartment," and filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Norman Jewison and Noah Baumbach. One standout, as always, is "Do the Right Thing," Spike Lee's prescient and still-potent landmark. Along with the Brooklyn drama-comedy (which was recently rereleased in a 4K restoration) are a number of supplemental features, like interviews with the cast and filmmakers.
The phrase “9/11 musical” will no doubt elicit cringes from many, but give Come From Away a chance. The Canadian musical—which was filmed live in May 2021 and which is now streaming on Apple TV+—surprised audiences when it premiered on Broadway in 2017. Because, yes, it’s a 9/11 musical—but really, it’s a celebration of humanity.
Netflix presents a new intense reality competition series, Metal Shop Masters, which premieres on September 10. The show features amazing master welders competing in a series of challenges for a $50,000 grand prize. Hosted by comedian and Netflix regular Jo Koy, this series also features two of the best artists in the metal fabrication field as judges. Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero will make their reality series debuts with Metal Shop Masters, and you don’t want to miss it. To give you a sneak peek into what’s coming, we reveal more about the judges and mentors of Metal Shop Masters here.
"Come from Away" star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience to adapt the hit Broadway musical for a new Apple TV + film. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You...
Metal Shop Masters pits seven artist/fabricators in a competition where they will display their best metalworking skills in pieces of art that can potentially be on a massive scale. Comedian Jo Koy is the host, and the judges, Stephanie Hoffman and David Madero, are two well-known artist/fabricators that have public works of art in prominent locations. The winner of the competition not only gets the title of “Metal Shop Master” but a grand prize of $50,000.
'Come From Away' is now streaming on Apple TV+. The musical tells the story of 7,000 passengers who get stranded during 9/11. 'Come From Away,' the beloved Broadway musical, has made its premiere on Apple TV+. The musical, which tells the story of 7,000 passengers who find themselves standard in...
While all the world’s attention was focused on New York City two decades ago, another story was unfolding in Gander, Newfoundland. There, at an airport where planes were diverted, thousands were reminded of the goodness that emerges in the most unimaginable times. As captured in the Broadway musical, “Come From...
ESAB, Annapolis Junction, Md., has announced it is the sole provider of welding equipment for Season One of “Metal Shop Masters,” a new Netflix reality TV series premiering globally on Sept. 10, 2021. The show features seven competitors, five men and two women, who face off in elimination-style fabrication challenges....
It is that time of the week again. Our entertainment reporter Wil Loper has the rundown on what to watch out for on the silver and the stream screen.
“You would have done the same,” the residents of Gander say. It’s mere days after Sept. 11, 2001, and the people of this small town in Newfoundland have just absorbed 7,000 stranded airline crew members and passengers — people from all over the world who had been headed all over the world, but definitely not to this dark, rocky island that happens to have a huge airport. The Gander residents have collected clothing, blankets, tampons. They’ve made sandwiches and hosted cookouts. They’ve hosted the “plane people” in their homes.
On the Netflix reality series, Metal Shop Masters, seven of the world's most talented fabricators will face off and compete to see who can make the most impressive metal art. Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the show follows competitors as they build everything from barbecues to post-apocalyptic escape vehicles. Basically,...
David Hein speaks of a time when there was a lot of anger and fear in the world. When people were upset. When nothing felt certain. "What got us through that was ... we saw so many people being kind to one another in New York City, we saw theater coming back and opening up and people being encouraged to go back out and come back again."
Judges from the newly released Netflix show "Metal Shop Masters" will appear at the FABTECH 2021 conference at the McCormick Place convention center in Chicago. The American Welding Society is hosting the metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing conference from Monday through Wednesday at the convention center at 2301 S. King Dr.
What an emotional day, evening, weekend. So it seemed utterly relevant and important to take in and land on the streaming of Broadway’s most beautiful musical ode to 9/11, Come From Away last night, with special thanks to Apple TV Plus. This viewing must have been the fourth time that I watched this magnificent show, and, honestly, I cried just as much (or more) as the first time I saw it at David Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto over the Christmas holidays of 2016. The second and third were on Broadway with out-of-town friends. I must also admit that I was equally as excited to see it again last night as I was when it first came to Broadway in 2017 (it’s returning to Broadway this September 21, 2021). The filming of this critical and financially successful Broadway musical is simply perfection, performed miraculously live at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for an audience that included 9/11 survivors, front-line workers, and their family and friends, while also featuring the entire original cast, including the dynamic Jenn Colella, who earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
The brand new Netflix series which premiered on September 10th, Metal Shop Masters, sees seven welders competing for the title of Metal Shop Master. The six-part series hosted by comedian, Jo Kay, gives each competitor 10 hours to create art, some making robots and road warriors, as one person is eliminated each episode.
It’s fitting that Apple TV+ released the filmed stage play “Come From Away” on the weekend of the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The movie is a unique perspective on the events that changed the world. On September 11, 2001, amid the chaos of the devastating attacks, Canada, in...
