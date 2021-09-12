Salina Central Hall of Fame: Bryan Norton credits Salina for launching golf career
Bryan Norton's golf career has taken him all over the United States and around the world. But Salina, where it all began, will always hold a special place in his heart. "It had such a huge impact," said Norton, who was back in his hometown Friday for induction into the Salina Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame. "I was so proud of my background in Salina that when I played the European tour and the PGA tour I would list Salina as the home town.www.salina.com
