CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salina, KS

Salina Central Hall of Fame: Bryan Norton credits Salina for launching golf career

Salina Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Norton's golf career has taken him all over the United States and around the world. But Salina, where it all began, will always hold a special place in his heart. "It had such a huge impact," said Norton, who was back in his hometown Friday for induction into the Salina Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame. "I was so proud of my background in Salina that when I played the European tour and the PGA tour I would list Salina as the home town.

www.salina.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
State
Alabama State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Salina, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Hogan
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy