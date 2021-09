The first time I interviewed James Lee Burke he was still doing book tours. That was 24 years ago. He had come out to our studios in Yellow Springs to talk about a book that went on to win the Edgar Award the following year. Burke writes brilliantly and he has always been one of my favorite people to interview. Even in his 8th decade he's still prodigiously productive and still averages a new book every year. This interview with Jim was done by phone as they all have been for over 20 years. Jim stopped going out on book tours many years ago. He has chuckled about that because he has observed that his books actually started to sell better after he stopped touring to promote them. He maintains his sense of humor.

YELLOW SPRINGS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO