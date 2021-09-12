CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FCS Duquesne stops two-point try, defeats Ohio 28-26

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Darius Perrantes passed for one touchdown and ran for another, the Duquesne defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with less than 10 seconds remaining and the FCS Dukes defeated Ohio 28-26 on Saturday.

It was Duquesne's first victory over an FBS opponent in program history.

After Duquesne (1-1) built a 28-20 lead on Brian Bruzdewicz's 27-yard field goal with two minutes, 46 seconds remaining, Ohio (0-2) drove 67 yards, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kurtis Rourke to Ty Walton with nine seconds remaining. Rourke's two-point pass was broken up by Tim Lowery.

Bruzdewicz kicked four field goals and the Dukes also scored on a safety. Perrantes completed 23 of 34 passes for 194 yards. His passing touchdown was a 3-yard hookup with Joey Isabella, giving the Dukes a 25-13 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Ohio responded with a 10-play, 71-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Rourke. He also completed 14 of 22 passes for 168 yards. The Dukes took 7:59 off the clock with a drive that ended with Bruzdewicz's fourth field goal (in four tries) and their eight-point lead.

Ohio's De’Montre Tuggle returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and his 15-yard touchdown run finished off Ohio's first offensive possession for a 13-3 lead early in the first quarter.

