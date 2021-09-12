CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Sounders vs Minnesota United, recap: Finally, a home win

By Tim Foss
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders kept hold of their place atop the Western Conference with a 1-0 win against the visiting Minnesota United. With 45 points through 23 games they restored a three-point lead ahead of Colorado Rapids who drew LA Galaxy earlier in the afternoon. The Sounders went into...

www.sounderatheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
soundersfc.com

Three Matchups to Watch as the Seattle Sounders host Minnesota United on Saturday

The Seattle Sounders are hosting Minnesota United on Saturday (2 p.m. PT; JOEtv, KUNS, Prime Video, 1090 KJR AM, El Rey 1360AM | TICKETS). Here are three matchups to watch:. Ruidíaz came frustratingly close to adding to his goalscoring mark in a loss to the Portland Timbers before the international break. After a spell away with the Peruvian national team for FIFA World Cup Qualifying, the MLS Golden Boot leader will be eager to get back on the score sheet against a Loons side who he recorded a brace against in the season-opener.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders secure shutout victory over Minnesota United as Stefan Frei, Nouhou retun

The Seattle Sounders defeated Minnesota United 1-0 at Lumen Field on Saturday afternoon behind a goal from João Paulo. The Brazilian scored his second goal of the season, both of which have come against Minnesota, in the 22nd minute when he finished a one-timed shot from the top of the 18-yard box off a beautiful dropped cross from Nicolas Benezet.
MLS
E Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 23, Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United

Once again, in this wildly erratic season of strange pauses and congested weeks, Minnesota United travel on short notice. After losing to the first place Seattle Sounders on Saturday the team heads south today to play second place Sporting Kansas City. “I’d probably settle for four, before the week started, four or five points?” head coach Adrian Heath mused after Saturday’s loss to Seattle. But “we’ve still got an opportunity,” he continued, “We know it’s going to be tough… Going away to Seattle, going away to Kansas and then having Galaxy at home is not ideal at times. Three good teams that we’ve got coming up in a very short period of time.” If Minnesota started this run of games, their biggest week of the season, looking up the table - with a chance to make up ground on three of the four teams ahead of them in the standings at the time - they now must be more worried of those team’s coming up on them from below. With their loss to Seattle and the Portland Timbers’ win over the Vancouver Whitecaps the Loons fell to 6th place in the West and are now only 2 points clear of 9th place Vancouver and 5 points clear of 11th place FC Dallas.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Nicolas Benezet
Person
Will Bruin
Person
Josh Atencio
Person
Stefan Frei
Person
Ethan Finlay
chatsports.com

Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati: Match Preview

Few would have predicted Atlanta United’s 16th-all time meeting against Orlando City to turn out the way it did. No Josef? No Robinson? No problem for a red-hot Gonzalo Pineda side. The Five Stripes roared to a 3-0 win against a sorry Orlando, and are now very much in the mix for the playoffs. But Friday night’s memorable win won’t matter if Atlanta can’t take care of business in games it should. And FC Cincinnati’s visit to the Benz this Wednesday offers the good guys a golden opportunity for three points that would bump it above the red line for the first time since March.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Seattle Sounders vs. Portland Timbers: Player ratings

After several fortuitous results, Seattle crashed back to earth with a resounding thud at home against Portland, playing horribly for long spells of the match before pressing forward and nearly rescuing a point. The final result was a massively disappointing Sounders loss to their biggest rival, 2-0. The first half was a morass of listless play, with Seattle getting bossed around the field and showing little cohesion. After halftime, the Sounders found themselves on the front foot and dictated most of the play, but were thwarted time and again by a compact defense and the woodwork. Uncharacteristically poor play in the back gifted both goals to Portland, and the Sounders failed to live up to the hype of an incredible day of soccer in Seattle.
MLS
landgrantholyland.com

Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Minnesota recap

Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is back for a brand new season with brand new co-hosts! We will be now be coming at you twice a week to preview and recap each Ohio State game as well as any and all Buckeye news. Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!
MINNESOTA STATE
Bullets Forever

Mystics vs. Lynx final score: Washington routed in Minnesota, 93–75

In a game that treated viewers to hefty leads and wild comebacks, the Minnesota Lynx (18–9) routed the Washington Mystics (10–17), 93–75, in the Twin Cities on Saturday night. After both teams combined to shoot 0-for-5 from the field to start the match, the Lynx opened the scoring with a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#The Seattle Sounders#La Galaxy#Sounderatheart
hartfordathletic.com

RECAP: Hartford Drops Final Matchup with RBII

On a night filled with optimism that this Hartford squad would pick up its first road victory since a 1-0 victory at Tampa Bay on July 13th, the visitors came up empty, falling to New York Red Bulls II 2-0. It's the club's first loss to RBII since 2019. Hartford...
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Carli Lloyd’s final club match moves to Philly

Over 100 clubs to receive resources and training to create greater inclusivity. USL Announces LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Anti-Racism Training for Academy and Super Y League. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs format is set, featuring 14 teams total across the Eastern and Western Conferences (top seven teams each). MLS announces Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule | MLSSoccer.com.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders Abroad: How they finished

The international break finished Thursday evening with a full slate of CONMEBOL match-ups. Even with two of the Seattle Sounders’ most important players potentially in action, however, most of the chatter stateside was understandably still focused on Wednesday evening’s proceedings. There was the small matter of the United States men’s...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Stefan Frei scheduled to make his return this weekend

Stefan Frei will start Saturday’s game, his first appearance since May 12 when he left the game with a knee injury that eventually developed into blood clots. “Stef’s going to start, he’s going to start,” Schmetzer said, noting that Frei had been in line to potentially feature in the Sounders’ previous game until the goalkeeper was hit in the side of the head with an errant kick.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Five Things we liked from Sounders’ first home win in two months

SEATTLE — They can’t all be masterpieces. Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United won’t go on display at the US Soccer Hall of Fame. Your parents would probably would struggle to make a place for it on the fridge. But in a long season, function counts as much as form sometimes, and the Sounders at the end of 90+ minutes got what they needed: three points.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

OL Reign awarded 3 points as Washington Spirit forced to forfeit

A week after the Washington Spirt match against the Portland Thorns was postponed due to numerous positive COVID-19 cases amongst the Spirit squad, “breaches of the league’s medical protocols” have forced the Spirit to forfeit their game against OL Reign, which was originally set to kick off at Audi Field on Sunday, September 12.
PORTLAND, OR
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Get well soon Harvey Elliott

The Seattle Sounders finally got another MLS win at Lumen Field. OL Reign picked up three points as well, but they didn’t play their scheduled game against Washington Spirit due to Washington’s violations of league protocols. Plenty else took place, but not much seems more important than the instances of serious injury in the weekend’s games. Fortunately Harvey Elliott, the Liverpool teen, only has to recover from a dislocated ankle rather than what appeared to be a broken leg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
jammin1057.com

Aces Win Home Finale, Solidify Playoff Position

The Las Vegas Aces won their home finale on Monday afternoon at Michelob Ultra Arena, beating Dallas 85-75 behind 30 points from Kelsey Plum. A’ja Wilson added 21 points and 12 rebounds for Vegas, which clinched no worse than a number three seed for the upcoming playoffs and have a two game lead for the number two seed with two games remaining.
NBA
chatsports.com

Recap and Notebook: Loons fall to Sounders on Saturday afternoon

Coming off the international break, it was hoped that injury woes for Minnesota United would start to taper off. Sadly that was not to be as the Loons injury list contained five names, down just one from their match in Houston two weeks ago. Heath sent out his secondary choice...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy