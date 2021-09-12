9/11 memorial painting finds home at local fire department
By Abigail Cloutier
5 days ago
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A 9/11 mural originally unveiled in 2011 found a permanent home at the Bazetta Fire Station. “9/11… Never Forget” was created by Community Artworks as a collaboration between 32 artists. Cortland-based artist Susan Jacobs founded Community Artworks. The 9/11 mural was first unveiled on the...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WJAC) — Like many first responders, 9/11 stands out vividly for Jill miller. She was one of the first paramedics to arrive at the crash site of what would soon be known as Flight 93. “We came there to do a job. The hardest thing in the world...
With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 coming up, the Spring Fire Department plans to continue its annual tradition of raising and lowering the flags to half-mast in memory of those who died on that day. Spring Fire Department Apparatus Operator Kevin Wise said the flag ceremony would take place Saturday...
Over 80 people from the Kearney community, including volunteer firefighters from four different departments, participated in the 9/11 stair climb at Foster Field on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Names of first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks were read during the climb. More than $3,000 was raised during the event. All proceeds will be donated to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation that supports the families of fallen firefighters.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Prairieville Fire Department will hold a Memorial Program on Saturday, Sep. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Main Fire Station. The fire station is located at 14517 on LA Highway 73. The event is open to the public. The department will also present its new...
The following is being published at the request of the Wilton Fire Department:. On behalf of the Wilton Fire Fighters Local 2233 and the Wilton Fire Department, we cordially invite you to attend our annual Sept. 11 Memorial Service, which will be held at Wilton Fire Headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 10 a.m.
A crowd gathered outside the Grand Junction Fire Department on Saturday to honor the memory of those lost in 9/11, and dedicate a new memorial to the fallen firefighters. Saturday was the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people, including more than 300 firefighters. Several events have been held across the Grand Valley this week to commemorate the anniversary. Among the other memorials Saturday, a group gathered at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery for a 7:37 a.m. service recognizing when American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon.
A display of 2,978 American flags for those lost on 9/11 is set up in Stanfordville recently. Each flag in the display by the Stanfordville Fire Department in Dutchess County honors the people who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and also K9 Sirius from the PAPD, organizers said. This year’s display has added candles to each flag for the 20th anniversary. The names of those lost will be read throughout the day on Sept. 11 with honor guards from area fire and police departments. There will be a ceremony at the display at the Stanford Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Saturday night, both the Selden Fire Department and the Centereach Fire Department hosted two separate September 11, 2001 memorials at their fire houses. Dozens of people came together to remember the victims, who left behind their lives and legacy 20 years ago to the day of the attacks. During their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is one of just a few places around the country that has artifacts from all three crash sites on 9/11 and it wants to give the public the chance to come see them. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday September...
It’s been 20 years since the devastating terrorist attack in New York City on September 11, 2001, but for many people, it still feels like it was yesterday. Families on the SouthCoast will come together this year and commemorate the lives lost and the heroic men and women that saved countless lives.
HASTINGS, Neb. — With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and a new location, the Hastings Fire Department saw a larger turnout at their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony. A large crowd gathered at Duncan Field, it began with the Tolling of the Bell, which signifies the death of those...
Clermont Fire and Police Departments hosted the 20th anniversary of 9-11-2001 with a memorial service to honor the victims and heroes of that tragic day. The ceremonial program featured opening comments by Clermont Fire Chief, David Ezell. An invocation was shared by Mike Saxe, the Clermont Police Chaplain who is a retired New York City Police Officer and a 9-11 first responder. Our American colors were shared by the Clermont Fire, Police and Sea Cadet Honor Guards with musical accompaniment by the City of Mount Dora Pipes & Drum Corps. The National Anthem was performed by country music entertainer, Patrick Gibson. A ceremonial fire department bell was rung “To honor those who selflessly gave their lives for the good of their fellow man with their tasks completed, their duties well done, to our comrades, their last alarms and that they are going home.”
The Hillrose-Snyder Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the Memorial Poker Run fundraising event on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Saturday. All types of motorcycles and other vehicles are welcome to enter into the run. The cost is $20 per hand, and sign-ups last from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the starting location: the Hillrose-Snyder Volunteer Fire Department Hall at 301 Emerson St. The department is expecting between 80 and 150 participants to attend in honor of the dedicated first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty two decades ago.
MCCOOK, Neb.-- Firefighters in McCook will be honoring the fallen with a special stair climb at McCook Community College's Pete and Dolores Graff Event Center, Saturday. They are partnering with the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. Although their department has participated in stair climbs in the past, this is their first...
On Sept. 11th, 2001, the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department was the first fire department on scene after the crash of United Flight 93. A sea of flags wave in front of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, a display put up every year honoring the heroes of Sept. 11th. “You couldn’t...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Fire Department honored the fallen firefighters of 9/11 by participating in the 9/11 OKC Memorial Stair Climb. The OFD climbed the equivalent to the 110 floors, which was the height of the twin towers. The climb took place at Douglass High School's Moses F. Miller stadium.
Fire Station 11 Display in Clayton Provides Opportunity to Honor and Learn About Heroes Lost 20 Year Ago This Week. From the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District:. CONCORD, CALIF., September 9, 2021 – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) invites the community to visit the September 11th memorial display on the front lawn of Fire Station 11, located at 6500 Center Street in Clayton.
