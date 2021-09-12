CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Trenton City Council will gather Monday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON — The Trenton City Council will gather Monday evening. Some topics of discussion include approving an amended agreement between the city of Trenton and a company for water treatment plant improvements and amending a section of an open container law. Scott Sharp will also speak with the council about concerns pertaining to industrial park land. The council will enter into closed session before adjourning to discuss legal and personnel matters. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at Trenton City Hall. The open session of the meeting is available to the public via livestream.

#The Trenton City Council
