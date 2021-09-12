CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Upcoming Chris Pine Movies: What's Ahead For The Wonder Woman Star

By Will Ashton
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though he hasn't quite crept his way into A-list status, Chris Pine has certainly proven his talents many times over. The charismatic, compelling actor has showcased his star power in the Star Trek franchise, Wonder Woman, Hell or High Water, Unstoppable, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Outlaw King, and several other titles. And he's got a number of intriguing movies on the docket, including (but not limited to) Dungeons & Dragons, a Walter Cronkite biopic, and a potential Star Trek 4, which should hopefully continue to rise his star power. If you love Chris Pine, here are the movies that you should look out for in the near future.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Gene Roddenberry’s Son on Trying to Have an Open Mind About Quentin Tarantino's R-Rated STAR TREK Concept

When it was announced that Quentin Tarantino was developing an R-rated Star Trek film with The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith, fans were curiously excited. What would that even look like!? Some fans even questioned the ethics of making an R-rated Star Trek movie. Even Gene Roddenberry’s son Rod is having a hard time grasping the concept, it’s something he’s been struggling with, but he’s also trying to keep an open mind.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Eraser: Reborn Was Shot in Secret This Summer, Based on the 90s Schwarzenegger Classic

It's hard to imagine many people being able to make a movie these days without someone getting wind of it, especially if that movie is a reboot of an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, but is seems that it has been done as Deadline reported that Arnie's 1996 movie Eraser is not only getting a reboot but that it has already been shot by Warner Bros. The report details the new version of the action flick starring Dominic Sherwood, who has previously starred in Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, in the lead role.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Thandie Newton
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Walter Cronkite
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Olivia Wilde
CinemaBlend

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Shares Blunt Thoughts On Straight-To-Streaming Movies

In November 2020, a month before Wonder Woman 1984 was slated to come out, Warner Bros announced that in addition to releasing the sequel in theaters, it would also be made available on HBO Max for a 31-day period. This was done in response to the pandemic , and the studio would soon adopt this release strategy for all its 2021 movies. While Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins understands why WB decided to do this, she doesn’t want this to happen to one of her movies again, and now she’s shared her thoughts about movies that are meant to go straight to streaming.
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

What’s the runtime for the new Dune movie?

This year, the world will get to see yet another attempt at adapting Frank Herbert 1965 sci-fi novel Dune. And with a star-studded cast, the new film is promising some big things for moviegoers. In the lead is Timothée Chalametas as Paul Atreides. He’s joined by the likes of Zendaya...
MOVIES
TechRadar

Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II movie is heading to Universal

Universal Pictures has landed the rights to Christopher Nolan’s next movie, ending speculation that the acclaimed director’s forthcoming project may arrive on HBO Max. As first reported by Deadline, Nolan has left long-time collaborators Warner Bros. – the studio behind almost all his films since 2002’s Insomnia – in favor of guaranteeing an exclusive theatrical release for his upcoming movie, which is set to tell the story of atom bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Tim Roth Discusses The Incredible Hulk and His She-Hulk Return

Tim Roth Discusses The Incredible Hulk and His She-Hulk Return. In 2021, Tim Roth’s Abomination returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though only for a brief moment early in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. But it will be the She-Hulk series when the Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction alum officially reprises his role as Emil Blonsky from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie that introduced the big green superhero to the MCU. That time, the British actor worked side-by-side with Edward Norton, who portrayed the titular hero just once before leaving the job to Mark Ruffalo. And it appears that the new face of Bruce Banner and Roth got along great on the She-Hulk set.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Swedish#Violence Of Action#The Green Berets#Cia
CinemaBlend

Following Tenet Release, How Did Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie End Up At Universal?

Yesterday marked the end of an era for Christopher Nolan’s career. Following the release of Tenet last fall and a report from early this year that the filmmaker was “unlikely” to work with Warner Bros again, it was revealed yesterday that Nolan’s next movie will be released by Universal Pictures rather than WB, which had been involved with every one of his movies in some form or fashion since 2002’s Insomnia. Now details have surfaced regarding how Nolan’s upcoming biopic about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer ended up at Universal.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Blade Star Mahershala Ali Replaces Denzel Washington In Upcoming Netflix Movie

Mahershala Ali can add another role to his roster as it was just announced by Deadline that he would be replacing Denzel Washington in the upcoming Netflix thriller Leave The World Behind. Ali’s resume currently includes the future projects of Marvel’s Blade film, as well as Apple Studio’s Swan Song.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Kate’

Like Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Netflix’s new action thriller Kate is centered around a female assassin living on borrowed time. Also like Kill Bill, it is a hodgepodge of ideas from the genre exercises that came before it. What sets the two films apart is mostly the ambition of scale. Whereas Kill Bill was a self-consciously tongue-in-cheek homage that won over audiences with violence that really earns the modifier “ultra” and a string of ridiculous, over-the-top charaters that would put their grindhouse forebears to shame, Kate is a relatively subdued affair – or as subdued as a movie made up of virtually non-stop fight scenes can be. Structurally, Kate comes closer to a direct-to-video b-movie from the 90s, and while its simplicity helps highlight some of its greatest strengths, it also leads to some of its greatest flaws.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Wonder Woman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

The Bodyguard Remake Has Taken A Major Step Forward

Hollywood has been chock full of remakes over the past several years, and a number of them have been new takes on incredibly beloved films. 2021 alone has already given us a She’s All That remake and will soon mark the release of a new take on West Side Story, which admittedly looks amazing. Many probably don’t remember but, years ago, it was reported that Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s The Bodyguard is also going to be remade. Updates on the project have been few and far between, but it seems the movie has now taken a step forward.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

5 Great Science Fiction Movies That Don't Involve Aliens Or Robots

Let’s try an experiment. When I say "science fiction movies," what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? If you didn’t say something with aliens, space ships, or robots, you’re lying. That’s because even though sci-fi is an expensive field, TV shows like Star Trek and movies like Star Wars (which I wouldn’t even consider “sci-fi,” since the force is basically magic) have invaded people’s minds. They’ve also put the ideas of aliens, space ships, and robots as being the building blocks of the genre. Honestly, you couldn’t get a more sci-fi movie than Jurassic Park, which doesn’t have any of those concepts.
SCIENCE
wegotthiscovered.com

The Best Wonder Woman Comics

Wonder Woman made her debut in Sensation Comics #1 in January 1942. She has gone on to become one of the world’s most recognizable superheroes and has made the jump into movies and TV. Over the years, there have been many reboots and retoolings of the character, making it hard...
COMICS
IGN

Laughing at Directors and More: William Shatner Looks Back on Making Star Trek

Star Trek’s 55th anniversary is this month, and accompanying that milestone is the just-released 4K Ultra HD Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection. And to help celebrate the occasion, IGN’s own Star Trek aficionado Scott Collura interviewed William Shatner himself!. In this interview, which you can watch at the top...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy