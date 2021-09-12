Upcoming Chris Pine Movies: What's Ahead For The Wonder Woman Star
Though he hasn't quite crept his way into A-list status, Chris Pine has certainly proven his talents many times over. The charismatic, compelling actor has showcased his star power in the Star Trek franchise, Wonder Woman, Hell or High Water, Unstoppable, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, Outlaw King, and several other titles. And he's got a number of intriguing movies on the docket, including (but not limited to) Dungeons & Dragons, a Walter Cronkite biopic, and a potential Star Trek 4, which should hopefully continue to rise his star power. If you love Chris Pine, here are the movies that you should look out for in the near future.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0