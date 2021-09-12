CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredericksburg, VA

Book review: 'Chasing the Boogeyman' will have you searching the shadows

By DAVID ARNDT FOR THE FREE LANCE–STAR
Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTragedy and horror strike small-town Edgewood, Md., when the mutilated body of 15-year-old Natasha Gallager is found in the woods behind her family’s home. No one can fathom who the killer could be, much less how it happened. She had gone to bed peacefully the night before, yet when her mother entered her room the next morning, Natasha was gone; the only evidence of her departure was the open window and the screen that lay beneath it. After a frantic call to the police, they searched the area to find her corpse. And so begins the string of deaths in Richard Chizmar’s “Chasing the Boogeyman.”

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredericksburg, VA
Entertainment
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Chizmar
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy