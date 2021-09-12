Book review: 'Chasing the Boogeyman' will have you searching the shadows

Tragedy and horror strike small-town Edgewood, Md., when the mutilated body of 15-year-old Natasha Gallager is found in the woods behind her family’s home. No one can fathom who the killer could be, much less how it happened. She had gone to bed peacefully the night before, yet when her mother entered her room the next morning, Natasha was gone; the only evidence of her departure was the open window and the screen that lay beneath it. After a frantic call to the police, they searched the area to find her corpse. And so begins the string of deaths in Richard Chizmar’s “Chasing the Boogeyman.”