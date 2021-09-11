Zac's Hopefest planned September 12

Hope. It is what drives all of us. Especially in seasons of great adversity. Nine months ago, Zachary Abblitt was a thriving 18 year old, just having graduated from high school, active with cross country running, biking, surfing, swimming, working out in the gym, playing the piano and bass guitar… until a miscalculated dive into the Brookings harbor ocean on November 20 broke his neck and rendered him paralyzed from the chest down. If anyone was in need of hope, it would have been Zachary.