Centennial surmounts last-minute chaos to beat Santa Maria-St. Joseph 17-14

In its dying moments, a game marked by turnovers and poor offensive execution managed to become even more tumultuous. With six seconds left and the game tied at 14, the Centennial Golden Hawks lined up for first and goal on the 1-yard line. Quarterback Levi Manning hoisted the ball over the goal line for an apparent game-winner, but a few moments later, a Santa Maria-St. Joseph Knights defender came suddenly into view, ball in hand, backpedaling about fifty yards back down the field, and eventually trotting into the other end zone to complete St. Joseph’s fourth quarter comeback — supposedly.