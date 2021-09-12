CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Rolls Past S.C. State for First Win of 2021

By Brad Senkiw
 5 days ago
CLEMSON —Welcome to the win column, Clemson.

The No. 6 Tigers jumped out to a 35-0 lead in the first half and cruised to an easy 49-3 victory over the FCS South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-2) on Saturday in front of the first packed crowd at Memorial Stadium since 2019.

Following a touchdown-less loss to Georgia last week, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw one touchdown and rushed for two more to help the Tigers build a 35-3 lead at the half. The offense racked up 504 yards, including 262 on the ground.

The Clemson defense kept the Bulldogs out of the end zone. A team has yet to produce an offensive TD against them this season. Ruke Orhorhoro and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. led the team with five tackles each as the defense allowed just 235 yards and produced an interception by R.J. Mickens.

Clemson (1-1) wasn't perfect in that department as it had three turnovers and two other fumbles that were self recovered. Uiagalelei finished 14-of-24 passing for 171 yards and one interception.

Key play: There were so many touchdowns and highlights, but the play that should be remembered the most was an 11-yard scoring pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Justyn Ross. It was the first touchdowns for the Clemson receiver since Dec. 7, 2019, the day of the ACC Championship game. Ross sat out all of last season after having neck surgery.

Player of the game: Freshman running back Will Shipley had his first big game as a Tiger, rushing for a team-high 80 yards on just eight carries while also scoring two touchdowns. The first of his career came on a 7-yard scoring run, and he added a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Freshman impact: It was a good day for another Will. Quarterback/punt returner Taylor rushed for 20 yards, had a touchdown called back and produced a 51-yard punt return in the first half. The Tiger coaching staff has been wanting to get him involved, and he's found a role as the "Wildcat" quarterback.

Coach's decision: A week after not playing, Clemson cornerback Fred Davis got his first action of the 2021 season. He was involved in a traffic accident that resulted in a severely injured mail carrier and a reckless driving charge. It's assumed he didn't play against Georgia as punishment from Dabo Swinney, even though the head coach never confirmed it.

Stat of the game: Clemson was 8-of-12 on third downs, helping the Tigers rack up 26 first downs. Meanwhile, S.C. State was 2-of-16 on third down.

Up next: The Tigers play their second consecutive home game on Sept. 18 when Georgia Tech (1-1) comes to town. The Yellow Jackets, who haven't beaten Clemson since 2014, knocked off Kennesaw State 45-17 on Saturday to earn their first win of 2021.

