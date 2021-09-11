Prairie Pothole Today

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(New London, MN) After a two-year delay, Prairie Pothole Day returns to Roger Strand's Stoney Ridge Farm near Sibley State Park today (Saturday). The event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 and at one point there was a possibility it would be done for good after the sponsor organization, The Minnesota Waterfowl Association, disbanded. But Tom Hanson, President of the Prairie Pothole Conservation Association, says they decided to keep it going. The event goes from 9 to 5 and admission is free, but you're encouraged to buy one or more tickets to the many raffles that are going on. The popular dog distance jumping is back and new this year is axe throwing. Stoney Ridge Farm is located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 9, west of New London. Leashed dogs are welcome.

