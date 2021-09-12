What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 111

The term ‘slacker’ could mean a lot of things since in the movies it’s usually the people smoking pot, hanging out, and who don’t have a lot of ambition in life. In the real world, this isn’t really that different but there are several things that the movies tend to show that aren’t entirely accurate since while slackers can in fact be very interesting people they can also be a giant waste of space and a massive drain on the economy. A lot of different people have different views when it comes to those who are designated as slackers since some take the designation with pride while others find it to be an insult that they might struggle to get away from. But the point of being a slacker is that people generally think that such people don’t do much of anything other than as little as possible to get by and survive or mooch off of others that have more than they do while creating a line of reasoning that, to them, likely makes sense.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO