CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 111

By Brian Cohen
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although I am not currently in the market to purchase a car, I found myself perusing the used car sales of rental car companies during some research which I was conducting for a different article — and I took a screen shot of something upon which I randomly stumbled at Hertz Car Sales that caught my eye.

thegate.boardingarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz Car Sales#Used Cars
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Exposed For Alleged Fake $400K Patek Philippe Watch

A few days ago, Lil Durk warned people of scam-happy jewelers who have allegedly been handing out fake products to their clients who don't know any better. He might have wanted to deliver the message to his close collaborator Lil Baby, who appears to be the latest rapper to get caught with a fake watch.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Princess Charlene Sick? Mysterious Illness Revealed a Week After Collapsing

Princess Charlene's stay in South Africa has been extended due to the existence of a mysterious illness. Multiple reports confirmed earlier this month that Princess Charlene suffered from a medical emergency that caused her to be rushed to a hospital. She was later admitted due to the severity of her condition.
WORLD
talesbuzz.com

After looking at Stacey’s plastic surgery transformation, critics think Darcey influenced her

90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Best Twitter reactions to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit

When Kim Kardashian stepped out on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga outfit covering even her face, it was only a matter of time before the internet decided to get a little creative with the memes. In fact, Kim's look has caused such a stir that the star was even trending on Twitter after stepping out at the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

What Hollywood Gets Completely Wrong about Slackers

The term ‘slacker’ could mean a lot of things since in the movies it’s usually the people smoking pot, hanging out, and who don’t have a lot of ambition in life. In the real world, this isn’t really that different but there are several things that the movies tend to show that aren’t entirely accurate since while slackers can in fact be very interesting people they can also be a giant waste of space and a massive drain on the economy. A lot of different people have different views when it comes to those who are designated as slackers since some take the designation with pride while others find it to be an insult that they might struggle to get away from. But the point of being a slacker is that people generally think that such people don’t do much of anything other than as little as possible to get by and survive or mooch off of others that have more than they do while creating a line of reasoning that, to them, likely makes sense.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

What Movies and TV Get Wrong about Being a Nurse

Why anyone would ever downplay the kind of work that’s done by a nurse is hard to imagine since nurses tend to take on a lot of responsibility in a hospital or clinic and end up running things at times when physicians are either not present or are otherwise occupied. What is true is that, unfortunately, some nurses do gain a great deal of disrespect when it comes to their job and their various duties since they don’t always get the credit or the respect they deserve. The fact that nurses put up with a lot and do quite a bit in a hospital setting tends to mean that they’re far more important than a lot of people think and giving them thanks, especially with everything that’s happened during the current pandemic to this date.
TV & VIDEOS
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

137K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy