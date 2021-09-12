Weekend Events: Film festival, popup market, live music and more

RICHMOND, Va. -- In addition to the 9/11 events we featured Thursday, which you can find here, there are several other events happening for the weekend.

The Richmond International Film Festival ends its 10th anniversary with some pretty big films and live music through Sunday at various venues. Following the 2 p.m. Rumba Kings documentary Saturday at the Byrd Theatre, the celebrations goes to a block party at Tilt Creative and Production on Author Ashe Boulevard, featuring live Rumba music from 4 – 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The festival ends on Sunday at 6 p.m. with “One moment” starring Danny Aiello, followed by the red carpet ceremony at 8:15, both events are at the Byrd Theatre. Tickets are required. Click here for more information.

Also ending this weekend is Virginia Rep’s "Ella and Her Fella Frank ," featuring two phenomenal performers, Desiree Roots as Ella Fitzgerald and Scott Wichmann as Frank Sinatra. The duo performs 32-songs featuring music from Fitzgerald and Sinatra. The musical runs through Sunday at The November Theatre on Broad Street. Get more info here.

Another big event is the 30 th annua l Downhome Family Reunion -- A Celebration of African American Folklife , it’s on Sunday from 2 - 7 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza, at 8th & Canal Streets. Featuring Harold Melvin’s Legendary Blue Notes, a James Brown tribute, Richmond’s first poet laureate Douglas Powell, known by his stage name Roscoe Burnems, the Elegba Folklore dancers, speakers, children’s activities, food, the marketplace and so much more. The event is free and is a pay as you go for food and vendors. More details are at the Elegba Folklore Society website.

And the Fall PopUp Market kicks off at the Diamond Saturday and run through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There are dozens of rotating local vendors, food, beer, wine and live music. PopUp Market is hosted by the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The event is rain or shine and proceeds benefit Giving Local, which help to support small businesses. Click here to visit the River City Festivals PopUp Market website.