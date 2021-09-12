CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest 4 additional people in illegal ATV, dirt bike riding in Pittsburgh area

By Shelley Bortz, WPXI-TV
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — In August, a task force was formed to crack down on these so-called ride-outs across the city.

Police made their first six arrests last week.

Tonight, they’ve added four more to that list.

It has been an ongoing problem since the spring of last year.

Groups of ATV and dirt bike riders driving recklessly and illegally on the streets of Pittsburgh, running red lights and stop signs.

A task force was formed in August to investigate numerous 911 calls from people around the city about these large groups.

Six arrests were made last week, and now four more people are facing charges.

Among those charges are reckless driving, riot and possession of an instrument of crime.

Police told us they expect more arrests.

