Minnesota Vikings Open Season Sunday at Cincinnati Bengals
(Cincinnati, OH) -- The Minnesota Vikings kick off the regular season Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury report shows linebacker Anthony Barr and rookie offensive tackle Christian Barrishaw are both out for the opener. All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter is back with the Purple after missing 2020 with a neck injury. The Vikings brought in veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson this offseason. The former Cardinals All-Pro says he's excited to make his Vikings debut. Former Vikings cornerback Trey Waynes will miss the game due to a hamstring injury.www.willmarradio.com
