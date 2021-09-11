University of Minnesota Football Hosting Miami of Ohio

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The University of Minnesota football team battles Miami University of Ohio today (Saturday 11 a-m) at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are coming off a 45-31 season-opening loss to number-four Ohio State. Minnesota also lost All-Big Ten running back Mohamed Ibrahim to a season-ending knee injury. Senior defensive back Phil Howard says they have to persevere through the injury to Ibrahim. The RedHawks lost at Cincinnati 49-14 last week. The Gophers are 4-and-0 all-time against Miami.