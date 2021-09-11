Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs 9/11 Day of Remembrance” at Capitol

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a 9/11 Day of Remembrance this morning (Saturday) at the State Capitol. M-D-V-A's Mike McElhiney (mick-EL-uh-nee) says the event begins at 7:30 with the tolling of church bells. The names of the 107 Minnesota military members who have died since September 11th, 2001 will be read during the ceremony. McElhiney says there will also be a special tribute to Minnesota's Gold Star Families who have lost love ones over the last 20 years. There are 9/11 memorials and events across the state today. Governor Walz ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the 9/11 victims.