CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs 9/11 Day of Remembrance” at Capitol

By Learfield Wire Services
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a 9/11 Day of Remembrance this morning (Saturday) at the State Capitol. M-D-V-A's Mike McElhiney (mick-EL-uh-nee) says the event begins at 7:30 with the tolling of church bells. The names of the 107 Minnesota military members who have died since September 11th, 2001 will be read during the ceremony. McElhiney says there will also be a special tribute to Minnesota's Gold Star Families who have lost love ones over the last 20 years. There are 9/11 memorials and events across the state today. Governor Walz ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor of the 9/11 victims.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Star Families
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy