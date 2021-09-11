CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapid City, SD

Another Chance Of Storms Tomorrow Afternoon

By Jacob Montesano
KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect to see an isolated storm or two across the areas south of Rapid City this evening. Tomorrow we can expect more storms to form across western South Dakota as well. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the storms tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be very similar to today, with highs in the lower 80s and upper 70s expected. More chances of rain are expected Monday and Tuesday.

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#S D#Kota#Extreme Weather
The Hill

Small business group intends to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

A small business advocacy group on Thursday unveiled plans to file a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the president’s mandate for many employers to require that workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. The Job Creators Network announced in a press release that it plans to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy