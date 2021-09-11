Minnesota Twins Fall to Kansas City Royals in Extra Innings

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins dropped the series opener to the Kansas City Royals 6-4 in extra innings Friday night at Target Field. Andrew Benintendi hit the go-ahead, two-run home run to lead off the 11th. He also had a three-homer in the first inning. Byron Buxton hit a lead-off home run that traveled 457 feet - and Josh Donaldson launched a three-run shot for Minnesota in the first inning. Twins starter Griffin Jax allowed four runs on five hits in six innings of work. The Royals tied it at 4 in the fourth inning and both teams were held scoreless until the 11th. Juan Minya served up the game-winning homer. Michael Pineda is scheduled to start game two today (Saturday 6 p-m) against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. There will be a 9/11 remembrance and special pregame ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.