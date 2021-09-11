CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Minnesota Twins Fall to Kansas City Royals in Extra Innings

By Learfield Wire Services
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Twins dropped the series opener to the Kansas City Royals 6-4 in extra innings Friday night at Target Field. Andrew Benintendi hit the go-ahead, two-run home run to lead off the 11th. He also had a three-homer in the first inning. Byron Buxton hit a lead-off home run that traveled 457 feet - and Josh Donaldson launched a three-run shot for Minnesota in the first inning. Twins starter Griffin Jax allowed four runs on five hits in six innings of work. The Royals tied it at 4 in the fourth inning and both teams were held scoreless until the 11th. Juan Minya served up the game-winning homer. Michael Pineda is scheduled to start game two today (Saturday 6 p-m) against Royals right-hander Brady Singer. There will be a 9/11 remembrance and special pregame ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Craig Kimbrel strikes out 3 in a pivotal 7th inning, and the Chicago White Sox hold on to beat the Kansas City Royals 10-7 for their 6th win in 8 games

There were two outs, but the Royals had a runner on first and Salvador Perez, who had already homered twice in the game, was at the plate. Reliever Craig Kimbrel preserved the lead by striking out Perez. The Sox got an insurance run in the eighth and held on to beat the Royals 10-7 in front of 18,800 at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB
chatsports.com

Know Your Enemy: Kansas City Royals

The White Sox are heading south to face the Triple-A team known as the Kansas City Royals. Lead by baseball super genius Mike Matheny, the third place Royals are limping to the end of the season and aren’t even on the board for the Wild Card race. So let’s get...
MLB
Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield almost outfoxes Twins and the umpires

Leave it to Kansas City Royals All-Star second baseman Whit Merrifield to lie in wait for the optimal instance of panic and confusion, champing at the bit for his chance to take advantage of the fleeting moment. Sunday, Merrifield saw his opportunity on a shallow pop-up in the bottom of...
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Early deficit too much for Kansas City Royals to overcome in loss to Orioles

The Kansas City Royals were down four runs by the end of the first inning Tuesday night, and they couldn’t piece together a rally in a 7-3 loss to Baltimore in front of an announced 4,981 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The teams split the first two games of their four-game series.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

KC Royals: Are Wade Davis’ Kansas City days done?

Early in the evening of the first day of April, with the KC Royals well on the way to an Opening Day victory over Texas at Kauffman Stadium, Wade Davis watched the game from the Royals’ bullpen. It was a place well-familiar to Davis, but one he hadn’t been in during a game since Oct. 2, 2016, the last time he pitched for the Royals. Reunited with the club after signing a minor league deal in January and then making the club in spring training, Davis watched as Greg Holland took the mound for the ninth inning.
MLB
FanSided

Kansas City Royals still trying to figure out Adalberto Mondesi

The Kansas City Royals had seemingly come to a realization about Adalberto Mondesi. He is an incredible talent, but also a player who is seemingly injured more often than not. General manager Dayton Moore had admitted that the Royals cannot count on Mondesi to be an everyday part of the lineup, with the team hoping to get approximately 80 games from him per season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Homer
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Byron Buxton
KVOE

Kansas City Royals hold on for 3-2 win over Baltimore

The Kansas City Royals held on for a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles Monday. Baltimore took the early lead. Hanser Alberto tied the game with a solo home run in the 5th inning. Baltimore retook the lead in the bottom of the 5th. The Royals scored twice in the...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Royals score single runs in eighth and ninth innings to edge Twins, win series

In a make-or-break moment, Brent Rooker came through for the Twins. Unfortunately for the Twins, though, this was more a game for steady progress than short bursts. Trailing Kansas City 3-1 and having managed just two hits through the first five innings Sunday, the Twins' Rooker stepped into a bases-loaded situation to smash a two-run double down the left-field line to even the score. But the Royals never lost momentum, slowly building back to a 5-3 victory at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 19,496. Kansas City took the series 2-1.
MLB
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield an ironman, outlier in today's game

Twenty-six years ago Monday, Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 2,131st consecutive game, passing Lou Gehrig for tops on the all-time list. Ripken went on to play 501 more games in a row and finished his iconic streak at 2,632 before finally taking a day off on Sept. 19, 1998.
MLB
arcamax.com

Royals edge Twins in 11 innings as starters settle down after early struggles

MINNEAPOLIS — Four batters into Friday's game, Twins starter Griffin Jax trailed, 3-0. Four batters into his start, Royals lef-thander Daniel Lynch trailed, 4-3. Weirdest pitchers' duel ever. But that's what it became, because after that first-inning fusillade, both rookie pitchers turned stingy. Each survived that run-for-cover start, allowed only...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extra Innings#The Kansas City Royals
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Kansas City series preview

Friday, 7:10 p.m. • RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.79 ERA) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.29) Saturday, 6:10 p.m. • RHP Michael Pineda (5-8, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Brady Singer (4-9, 4.58) Sunday, 1:10 p.m. • RHP Bailey Ober (2-2, 4.00 ERA) vs. LHP Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.07) TWINS UPDATE.
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox can’t recover from Salvador Perez’s 1st-inning 3-run home run and fall to the Kansas City Royals 6-0 to lose the season series

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease thought his first-inning pitch to Salvador Perez could have been a little more off the plate. The Kansas City Royals catcher hit the 99 mph fastball the other way for a three-run home run to right. The pitch would have been a ball, but Perez is that locked in.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Royals vs. Orioles prediction: Pitching gives Kansas City the edge

Though the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals both find themselves well below .500, each team sends the ERA leader of its starting rotation to the mound for Thursday’s meeting at Camden Yards. After beginning the season in the bullpen, Carlos Hernandez has led the Royals to victories in six...
MLB
FanSided

Kansas City Royals: Salvador Perez sets sights on Johnny Bench

Salvador Perez has already slugged his way into the record books. By belting his 40th homer on the season, he became the first catcher in AL history to hit that many home runs in a year. He also became just the second player in Kansas City Royals history to reach the 40 homer plateau, joining Jorge Soler, who hit 48 in 2019.
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Athletics offense too potent for Benintendi and Kansas City Royals to keep pace

One night after rallying from an early six-run deficit, the Kansas City Royals fell victim to a sustained offensive barrage from an Oakland Athletics ballclub that’s still trying to fight its way into the postseason. Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández gave up seven runs in fewer than five innings, and...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy