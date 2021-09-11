CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch for Motorcycles

By KWLM News
(Willmar, MN) Motorists between Willmar and the Twin Cities may want to keep an eye out for motorcycles on the road today. Up to 150 cycles will be traveling to the homes of families who lost loved ones in The Global War on Terrorism since the 9-11 terror attacks. The bikers went from Shoreview starting Friday morning and eventually reached Willmar Friday night. Today (Saturday) they will continue the rides, returning again to The Best Western in Willmar for a concert by Tribute to the Troops founder Rocky Lynne and his band. They will be riding back to the Twin Cities Sunday.

