Presidential Election

With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Republicans are successful in the fall election, they could pass new laws restricting abortion in Virginia, something groups opposed to abortion would welcome, while Democrats are raising alarm. Reproductive rights are especially relevant in the race for lieutenant governor, where the winner—either Republican Winsome Sears or Democrat Hala Ayala—would...

