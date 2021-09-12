With election wins, Va. Republicans could pass laws restricting abortion. The race for lieutenant governor is key.

(Ankeny, IA) — Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won Tuesday’s special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County. Bousselot got nearly 52 percent of the vote, while Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48 percent in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad’s top health care advisor, then as Branstad’s chief of staff. Another special election is coming up next month. Governor Kim Reynolds set October 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29. State Representative Wes Breckenridge resigned last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

