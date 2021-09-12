CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former rugby league junior Jordan Mailata signs mammoth NFL contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles

By Josh Thomas
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Jordan Mailata has signed a lucrative four-year contract extension with NFL side Philadelphia Eagles. The 24-year-old, who hails from Bankstown, grew up playing rugby league and represented both the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs at youth level. In 2017, Mailata was reportedly offered a one-year contract worth $5,000 to play for...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFL
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Rugby League#Mammoth#American Football#Australian#The North Sydney Bears#The Img Academy#203cm#Espn#Twitter
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Eagles training camp castoff running back

An Eagles training camp running back is returning to Philly this weekend. But not as an Eagle. The 49ers on Tuesday signed Eagles castoff Kerryon Johnson to replace another one-time Eagles training camp running back, Raheem Mostert. The 49ers placed Mostert on Injured Reserve Tuesday with a season-ending knee injury suffered on opening day against the Lions in Detroit. The Eagles claimed Johnson on waivers from the Lions on May 7, and he spent training camp here before getting released with an injury settlement on Aug. 17. Johnson also had a knee injury. Johnson played in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12 and had two carries for 12 yards. In three seasons with the Lions, Johnson rushed for 1,225 yards and a 4.3 average and caught 61 passes for 527 yards. Mostert spent 2015 training camp with the Eagles, piling up 157 rushing yards on 39 carries and 194 more yards on 14 receptions. After stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears, he finally found a home with the 49ers. He’s been hurt much of his career but among running backs with at least 250 career carries, his 5.67 rushing average is 3rd-highest in NFL history, behind Skeets Quinlan, who played for the Rams in the 1950s (5.87), and Hall of Fame Marion Motley (5.70), who played for the Browns in the 1940s and 1950s. Mostert ran for 220 yards in the 2019 NFC Championship Game against the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles Release Veteran Player Following Week 1 Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their dominating performance over the Atlanta Falcons, winning 32-6. Unfortunately, one Eagles veteran won’t get much time to celebrate it. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are releasing veteran defensive tackle T.Y. McGill this week. McGill did not feature in yesterday’s game...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
NFL
NJ.com

How did ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz play in debut with Colts?

Turns out, the best vaccination against Carson Wentz for Eagles fans was Jalen Hurts. It’s only Week 1, but Philly can feel better that general manager Howie Roseman made the right call by getting rid of Wentz, the oft-injured vaccine denier who still might be a liability this season as COVID-19 hovers.
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFL
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: Browns' Harrison ejected after shoving KC coach

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected in the first quarter against the Chiefs after shoving Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a scrum along the sideline. Harrison was involved in tackling Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 4:59 left in the quarter along the Chiefs sideline. Lewis gave Harrison a...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers signing Johnson for RB depth with Mostert out for 2021

The 49ers are signing running back Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad, Johnson's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This signing comes after Raheem Mostert announced Tuesday via social media that he would undergo season-ending knee surgery. The running back originally was projected to miss eight weeks after a portion of his knee cartilage was “chipped off” in the team’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers will be without 2 key starters vs. Eagles in Week 2

The Eagles should face a much stronger 49ers team in Week 2 after rolling past the Falcons to open the season, but San Fran isn't heading into the Birds' season opener at full health. A costly Week 1 win over the Lions saw starting running back Raheem Mostert and starting...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Keep a close eye on the Julio Jones situation

While the NFL isn’t as player-centric as the NBA, where a star player can effectively force themselves out of even the most secure of contracts – I’m looking at you, Ben Simmons – star players can still occasionally work their way off of a team, especially if the feelings become mutual.
NFL
phillysportsnetwork.com

The stars may be aligning for a huge Eagles & Jets trade

The New York Jets suffered a cruel blow yesterday, finding out that prized DE, Carl Lawson, is out for the season with a torn Achilles. There aren’t many teams who will be willing to part ways with a starting-caliber edge rusher at this point in the season, but the Eagles may be one such franchise in what could be an aligning of the stars.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy