Felix Auger-Aliassime: Daniil Medvedev was the better player

By DZEVAD MESIC
 5 days ago
World No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime admitted that No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev was the better player and deserved to win their US Open semifinal clash. Medvedev, who is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title, saw off Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-5 6-2 to progress into his second US Open final.

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

