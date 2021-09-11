Brendan Finn: How to Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11: Reach Out to Afghanistan Veterans and Their Families
“It’s pretty bad right now in the veteran and Gold Star community.”. On Aug 18, a Marine with whom I served in Afghanistan sent me that troubling assessment of the war’s veterans and the families of those who died there. He’s the founder of a charity that connects veterans with each other to prevent suicide, maintains contact with many, is sensitive to their distress, and knew that the Taliban’s victory had heightened it.www.unionleader.com
Comments / 0