Super Sub: Bennett 5 TD passes, No. 2 Georgia routs UAB 56-7

semoball.com
 5 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Stetson Bennett did his best to create a quarterback controversy at Georgia. Stepping in for injured starter JT Daniels, Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 rout of UAB on Saturday. The...

www.semoball.com

dawgnation.com

RECAP: Georgia 56, UAB 7, how they scored

ATHENS -- Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett tied a school record with 5 touchdown passes starting in place of injured quarterback JT Daniels on Saturday, leading his team to a 56-7 win over UAB. The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs piled up 539 yards of total offense, racing out to a 35-0 halftime...
GEORGIA STATE
Gwinnett Daily Post

No. 2 Georgia throttles UAB behind Stetson Bennett’s 5 TDs

Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett threw a school-record-tying five touchdowns passes in place of the injured JT Daniels to lead No. 2 Georgia to a 56-7 victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday in Athens, Ga. Bennett, who started five games last season for Georgia before suffering a shoulder injury and was replaced...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Georgia defeats UAB: Offense shines behind Bennett's big day

Georgia (1-0) takes on UAB (1-0) today in its 2021 home-opener at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs travelled to Charlotte, N.C. last Saturday for a neutral-site kickoff to the season against a top-five ranked Clemson team, coming away 10-3 victors. Sparked by a strong defensive performance that included seven sacks and a pick-six, Kirby Smart picked up his 11th career win over a top-10 opponent. It was also the second straight for Smart after defeating Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to end the 2020 season.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett to start in place of injured JT Daniels vs. UAB

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will start for the Bulldogs on Saturday against UAB, according to the starting lineup announced on the Sanford Stadium scoreboard. Junior JT Daniels has been limited in practice this week due to an injury in his midsection and considered day-to-day. Bennett completed 56% of his...
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

UAB coach: Georgia fooled Blazers’ defense, Stetson Bennett created problems

ATHENS — UAB coach Bill Clark said his staff was watching along with the Georgia fanbase last week trying to figure out who Kirby Smart would turn to at starter on Saturday. “Obviously, we had heard all the rumors about the quarterback situation,” Clark said. “.We knew every one of those guys were good, especially 13, I guess that’s Bennett. We obviously watched him from last year. We knew he liked to throw it deep.”
GEORGIA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Preview: UAB at No. 2 Georgia

WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. TV/RADIO: ESPN2 (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM 134-190 The Game. After beating Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte, the target on the back of No 2 Georgia suddenly grew a whole bunch larger. Bet your...
COLLEGE SPORTS
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett Talks Record-Setting Performance vs. UAB

ATHENS - Georgia QB Stetson Bennett talks about his record-setting first half performance in No. 2 Georgia's blowout win over UAB. At halftime, Georgia senior starting QB Stetson Bennett was 7-for-8 for 260 yards with a school-record tying and career-high 5 TD passes among his eight completions. He completed his first five passes for 245 yards, and the TD passes covered 73, 12, 88, 61 and 9 yards. He tied the school record for TD passes in a game when he connected with freshman Brock Bowers for a nine-yarder. He became the sixth Bulldog with five TD passes in a game and the first to do it since Aaron Murray vs New Mexico State in 2011, also doing it in the first half.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Georgia slays the UAB Blazers 56-7 in 2021 home opener

Just like the season opener, Georgia's 2021 home season opener played out like very few thought it would as the Bulldogs plugged Stetson Bennett IV in at quarterback due to a core injury to junior JT Daniels. Bennett proceeded to complete 10-of-12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns, tying a program single-game record, while also reeling off a 20-yard run, the longest of the game for the Dawgs. It was a conference-honors level performance and the latest chapter in the surprising career of the former walk-on.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia's 56-7 over UAB

ATHENS, Ga. -- Just like the season opener, Georgia's 2021 home season opener played out like very few thought it would as the Bulldogs plugged Stetson Bennett IV in at quarterback due to a core injury to junior JT Daniels. Bennett proceeded to complete 10-of-12 passes for 288 yards and five touchdowns, tying a program single-game record, while also reeling off a 20-yard run, the longest of the game for the Dawgs. It was a conference-honors level performance and the latest chapter in the surprising career of the former walk-on. Georgia's defense allowed 14 yards, with three sacks, six tackles for loss, and three interceptions, including a pick-six for the second week in a row. After gaining just 258 yards against Clemson, Georgia racked up 539 yards against the Blazers.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following 56-7 win over UAB

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following 56-7 win over UAB. Winner: Nazir Stackhouse. It’s hard to single...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
ALABAMA STATE
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
