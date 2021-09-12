CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto-Baltimore Runs

Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Orioles third. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Trey Mancini walks. Anthony Santander doubles to deep right field. Trey Mancini to third. Austin Hays called out on strikes. DJ Stewart pops out to Alejandro Kirk. Jorge Mateo grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. 1 run, 2...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
Midland Daily News

Gardner's 2-run single in 9th lifts Yankees over Orioles 4-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brett Gardner blooped a two-run single in the ninth inning that was set up by a double steal, and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3 Wednesday night for their third straight win. The Yankees kept pace with Toronto and Boston atop the AL wild-card...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Breyvic Valera
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Dj Stewart
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
RealGM

Vlad, Jr. Passes Shohei Ohtani For Home Run Lead

Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. topped his father and Shohei Ohtani with one swing on Monday. Guerrero hit his Major-League-leading 45th home run as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1. Facing Adam Conley in the sixth, Guerrero lined a 3-1 pitch down the left-field line, breaking a tie...
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: It’s Time to Pay Jeimer Candelario

Since coming to the Detroit Tigers from the Chicago Cubs organization in 2017, Jeimer Candelario has been one of the most consistent players on the roster. He has proved his value and it is time for him to reap the benefits. Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes came to the Detroit...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/14/21: Gleyber Torres, Jose Siri, and Chris Paddack

An exciting win against the Red Sox, highlighted by a dominant Logan Gilbert performance and Mitch Haniger go-ahead home run, brings the Mariners within two games of a wild card spot. Second game of the series tonight at 7:10. Let’s do this. In Mariners news... The ACL Mariners are having...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Field#Orioles#Blue Jays 11
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Lower your expectations for Spencer Torkelson

Spencer Torkelson bats in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in a spring training game. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was a guest on MLB Network Radio yesterday morning, and when the subject turned to Spencer Torkelson, Hinch said what everyone already suspected:
MLB
pitcherlist.com

The 8 Nastiest Pitches From Monday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Kevin Newman’s Defensive Strides in 2021

While Kevin Newman has struggled mightily at the plate for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season he has made huge strides defensively. There is no denying the offensive woes of Kevin Newman with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. In 489 plate appearances Newman has been one of the worst hitters in all of baseball. Newman has hit for a .227/.264/.316 slash line to go with a woeful .089 isolated slugging (ISO) and 56 wRC+.
MLB
Midland Daily News

Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Indians third. Roberto Perez grounds out to shallow infield, Willians Astudillo to Miguel Sano. Oscar Mercado singles to center field. Myles Straw grounds out to second base, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano. Oscar Mercado to second. Amed Rosario doubles to deep right center field. Oscar Mercado scores. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep left field. Amed Rosario scores. Franmil Reyes singles to left field. Jose Ramirez scores. Bobby Bradley flies out to right center field to Rob Refsnyder.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Vlad Jr. and the Red-Hot Blue Jays Are MLB's Nightmare Playoff Matchup

Given that the Toronto Blue Jays have spent the bulk of the season (85 days, to be exact) in fourth place in the American League East, they ought to pat themselves on the back for how they'd nonetheless be in possession of the AL's top wild-card spot if the 2021 campaign ended today.
MLB
snntv.com

Rays routed by Blue Jays yesterday, 8-1

TORONTO (SNN-TV) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading 45th home run, Alek Manoah set a career high by pitching eight shutout innings of one-hit ball, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 on Monday night. The AL East-leading Rays, outhit 17-2, lost for the...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham sitting on Tuesday for San Diego

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pham is being replaced in left field by Jurickson Profar against Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani. In 508 plate appearances this season, Pham has a .231 batting average with a...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Drew Rasmussen, Rays bullpen deliver in shutout of Blue Jays

For the Rays, it was challenge enough to shut down the high-flying Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday night brought something really unexpected. The Rays shut them out. With right-hander Drew Rasmussen providing five no-sweat innings, then the bullpen coming through after a recent rough stretch, the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 2-0 at Toronto’s Rogers Centre to register their 90th win this season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Collin McHugh: Strong outing as opener

McHugh didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 8-1 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three hits over 2.1 scoreless innings. He struck out one without walking a batter. The veteran hurler lasted exactly one turn through the Toronto order, and McHugh left the game in a bit of a jam with two runners on and one out in the third inning. Fortunately for him, Ryan Yarbrough didn't allow any of the inherited runners to score when he replaced McHugh. Unfortunately for the Rays, Yarbrough's night went south right afterward. McHugh will continue to handle a flexible role on the Tampa Bay staff and has worked two-plus innings in eight of 11 appearances since the All-Star break, posting a dazzling 0.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 20 innings with four wins, a save and a hold over that stretch.
MLB
Ashtabula Star Beacon

McKenzie, Indians take 1st game of doubleheader vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Triston McKenzie turned in another stellar start for Cleveland, cruising through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to lead the Indians past Minnesota 3-1 on Tuesday after a comebacker off the wrist of Twins rookie Joe Ryan sidelined one half of the pitching duel.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy