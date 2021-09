I’m going to start at the end of the Cubs’ 15-4 loss to the Giants because why not?. Thirty-five players participated in this game, and one of them was Scott Effross, who threw the last inning and two-thirds. Since there were no position players left on the bench in the bottom of the ninth, Effross took the at-bat when his turn in the order came up. There were runners on first and third thanks to a walk and single.

